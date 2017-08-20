ACT on Winston’s $20/hr minimum wage policy

New Zealand First will build our economy from the bottom up, creating opportunities for New Zealanders, boosting our economy and increasing productivity.
“Our goal is to increase the minimum wage to $20 over three years,” New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters said in Tauranga at a public meeting today.
“Drastically increasing the minimum wage will increase productivity and stimulate the economy.
“New Zealand First’s record on fair wages in this country is a proud one.
“In 2005, we campaigned to address the then low minimum wage under the Labour government.
“As part of our confidence and supply agreement with Labour in 2005 following the election we insisted that the minimum wage go from $9 per hour to $12 progressively by 2008.
“That is the biggest rise ever in the shortest time ever in this country’s history.
“We know that without a change in tax for Employers and Businesses that can’t happen,” Mr Peters said.
This is what ACT thinks about that
Winston Peters’ idea of raising the minimum wage to $20 will have a devastating effect on employment, especially in areas like Northland.
“Employers in Auckland could barely afford this, let alone Northland.
“The people hurt most will be the young and uneducated, who will get locked out of positions needed to gain valuable work experience.
“The dole queue will stretch from Wellsford to Cape Reinga.
“Winston’s lurch to the left proves that only ACT can be trusted to keep National sensible.
“With more MPs we will end poverty by slashing housing costs, and boost employment by ditching the red tape holding back Kiwi businesses.”
The true cost of raising the minimum wage isn’t the unemployment it creates among the low waged, it also causes pressure on people just above the minimum wage to get proportional increases.
NZ First won’t compensate for someone already on $20.50/hr wanting a similar increase to keep the proportions the same. This is why governments are extremely reluctant to raise the minimum wage. It’s one of the most evil ways of distorting the labour market.
We have to assume Winston is smarter than that. But for the moment he’s after voters that believe he will actually deliver on that promise.
