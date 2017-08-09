I agree with Leighton Smith on Metiria Turei, she should stay

Yesterday Leighton Smith made an impassioned editorial to make sure Metiria Turei stays in her job as Greens co-leader.

I agree with him.

The longer she stays in the job the harder they will fall, and if information flowing in to me from media sources is correct there is much, much more to come on her.

I’m not sure she will be able to sustain anymore revelations. Crying crocodile tears about an invasion of her privacy is trite when it was her who put her deliberate and calculated fraud into the public arena in the first place.

-NewstalkZB