American Universities investigated for Affirmative action policies that discriminate against white applicants

Recently I wrote three articles about affirmative action and so called “positive discrimination” inside Auckland University and how it discriminates against students who do not identify themselves as being Maori or Pasifika.

Discrimination stories that you will never read on the NZ Human Rights website

Insulting Race based discrimination at Auckland University

Race based quotas at Auckland University for medicine as well

In America, President Trump is pushing back against the entrenched discrimination against white American applicants inside American Universities. What started out as a liberal brain fart with the best of misguided intentions has taken on a life of its own and has become a serious problem.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice Department’s civil rights division toward investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants, according to a document obtained by The New York Times.

The document, an internal announcement to the civil rights division, seeks current lawyers interested in working for a new project on “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.” …The document does not explicitly identify whom the Justice Department considers at risk of discrimination because of affirmative action admissions policies. But the phrasing it uses, “intentional race-based discrimination,” cuts to the heart of programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses. Supporters and critics of the project said it was clearly targeting admissions programs that can give members of generally disadvantaged groups, like black and Latino students, an edge over other applicants with comparable or higher test scores. The project is another sign that the civil rights division is taking on a conservative tilt under President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

I find it shocking that they call treating everyone equally a “conservative” definition of civil rights. Martin Luther King fought for equal rights. He did not want people to be judged by the colour of their skin. By discriminating against students for having white skin and by giving preferential treatment to brown skinned students because of their test results but their skin colour, Affirmative action is a racist policy that reinforces the prejudice of lower expectations.

Roger Clegg… called the project a “welcome” and “long overdue” development as the United States becomes increasingly multiracial. “The civil rights laws were deliberately written to protect everyone from discrimination, and it is frequently the case that not only are whites discriminated against now, but frequently Asian-Americans are as well,” he said. But Kristen Clarke, the president of the liberal Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, criticized the affirmative action project as “misaligned with the division’s longstanding priorities.” She noted that the civil rights division was “created and launched to deal with the unique problem of discrimination faced by our nation’s most oppressed minority groups,”… “This is deeply disturbing,” she said. “It would be a dog whistle that could invite a lot of chaos and unnecessarily create hysteria among colleges and universities who may fear that the government may come down on them for their efforts to maintain diversity on their campuses.” …Mr. Clegg said he would expect the project to focus on investigating complaints the civil rights division received about any university admissions programs. He also suggested that the project would look for stark gaps in test scores and dropout rates among different racial cohorts within student bodies, which he said would be evidence suggesting that admissions offices were putting too great an emphasis on applicants’ race and crossing the line the Supreme Court has drawn. …The Supreme Court most recently addressed affirmative action admissions policies in a 2016 case, voting 4 to 3 to uphold a race-conscious program at the University of Texas at Austin. But there are several pending lawsuits challenging such practices at other high-profile institutions, including Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The Justice Department has not taken a position in those cases. …The civil rights division has been a recurring culture-war battleground as it passed between Democratic and Republican administrations. -nytimes