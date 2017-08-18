Anna “Marge” Lorck’s election hoardings still in violation of advertising standards

Whaleoil sent its cub reporter to the Bay to witness for ourselves that Anna Lorck is still extending the middle finger to voters.

As for the photo… Marge and Homer? Beauty and the Beast? Whale and pale?

Good news for everyone is that the cub reporter will be working from his desk again by the time you read this.

Bad news for Tukituki is that there are an awful lot of men trying not to make eye contact with that sign for another six weeks.