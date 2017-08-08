Another conservative troll bites the dust: Twitter bans Godfrey Elfwick

Hilarious British satirist Godfrey Elfwick has been banned from Twitter. He mocked Social Justice Bullies by pretending to be one. He was so good at it that the BBC interviewed him about one of his outrageous opinions. He played along, stayed in character and trolled them brilliantly face to face. I was one of his millions of followers and I will miss his cutting and brilliant digs at the madness that is Social Justice.

To have your tweet singled out for praise by Godfrey was the kiss of death. It meant that you were a humorless, self-righteous, deluded, smug, sanctimonious, insufferable Social Justice Warrior. Just like Godfrey purported to be. Which is why, of course, Twitter had to silence him. Sure, the official reason given for Godfrey’s permanent ban was because he had broken Twitter’s terms of service – apparently having upset a millionaire potato chip salesman called Gary Lineker. But the real reason, as we all know, is that Godfrey Elfwick did the thing the totalitarian cry bullies of the liberal-left fear even more than facts and reasoned argument: he ridiculed them. -breitbart

If you are not familiar with Godfrey then you are in for a real treat. Here are a few examples of his work.