Another Green with integrity bites the dust

The Green party is unravelling fast:

The Green Party is continuing to disintegrate, with yet another member resigning.

Susanne Ruthven, candidate for Hutt South, announced her resignation at a debate on Tuesday night.

It comes just a day after two Green MPs, Kennedy Graham and David Clendon, stepped down in protest after co-leader Metiria Turei’s admission of benefit fraud.

But unlike Mr Graham and Mr Clendon, Ms Ruthven claims she’s not standing down due to the controversy surrounding Ms Turei. Instead, it’s understood it’s because she has a new role.

The MP for Hutt South is currently Labour’s Trevor Mallard, who isn’t standing at the next election.

Mr Mallard confirmed to Newshub Ms Ruthven was stepping down but said he “couldn’t shed much light on it”.

He wouldn’t comment on why she was resigning.

With Labour’s candidate now Ginny Andersen, it’s prompted speculation Labour and the Greens may have done a “dirty deal”, with Ms Ruthven stepping down to make the battle for the electorate easier for Ms Andersen.

It’s not yet known whether the Greens are planning to replace Ms Ruthven; however, those at the meeting say Ms Andersen’s campaign team were “elated” at the news.