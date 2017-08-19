Another Political Quiz

It’s the weekend and political quizzes are fun. This one even gives you the chance at the end to suggest a question of your own. Also if you don’t like all the options they give you you can write a response of your own so don’t be shy…
It told me that I side with Conservative party on most issues which is a bit of pity since they don’t even rate a blip these days on New Zealand’s political radar without Mr X’s millions.
