Another poll shocker…how many can Little take before someone cuts his throat

Another day and more electoral disaster for Andrew Little and the Labour party.

This time it is the Newshub poll.

Things are looking grim for both Labour and National ahead of the election, with the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll showing nasty drops. National’s on 45.2 percent, down 2.2 percent. It’s now in the ‘danger zone’, unable to put a Government together on that. Meanwhile Labour’s dropped 2.3 percent to 24.1 percent – the lowest ever on this poll in nine years. Those votes have to go somewhere, and they’ve gone to New Zealand First and Winston Peters. It’s up 3.6 percent to 13 percent – its highest ever on this poll. The Greens are also up, by 0.5 percent, bringing them to 13 percent too. It’s a strong result and the first time New Zealand First and Greens have been equal. Turning to the minor parties, Gareth Morgan’s Opportunities Party are up 1.2 percent to 2 percent, while the Maori Party is on 1.2 percent.

National has a problem at 45.2% their current support partners leave them well short. But not as short as Labour are right now.

Winston peters is in the box seat and on a surge. He can be kingmaker for both sides of the electoral coin. But a partnerhsip with National alone makes a commanding majority where things like RMA reform could be easily completed. It would certainly break the deadlock with current legislation.

Can Labour get out of this predicament? Unlikely. Like our own INCITE: Politics polling Andrew Little has dreadful negatives, that are sinking fast:

Labour are going to have to do something…fast. My Labour sources have been talking all day about what they call “a reluctant coup”. Word is that Jacinda Ardern, a woman who has admitted that being deputy Leader of labour is stressful is said to be reluctant.

There are now rumours swirling that if Jacinda doesn’t do it then David Parker, number two and out of parliament on these figures may well do it.

I’m not sure a leadership change is going to help them. Labour is a hundred years old, and it looks like the dear old nana of a party has gone into total organ failure as a result of the hip replacement, the broken knee and the bout of pneumonia it has suffered in its declining years. It’s sad, but no one or no party lives forever.

-Newhub