Are you feeling guilty?

Do your mates often shout you but you rarely if ever return the favour?

Does that make you feel guilty?

Does your better half often do lovely thoughtful things for you but you have done little or nothing for them in return?

Does that make you feel guilty?

Do you read Whaleoil religiously and get a lot of pleasure from it but you still haven’t got around to subscribing?

Does that make you feel guilty?

Don’t feel guilty

Subscribe and then go and from this day forth sin no more

All is forgiven.