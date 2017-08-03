Assisted Dying Bill a waste of everyone’s time

David’s private members bill to debate and perhaps introduce Assisted Dying legislation appears to have insufficient support in parliament. A recent poll confirms this is reflected in the community also.

Euthanasia-Free NZ welcomes the Report of Parliament’sHealth Select Committee on their extensive investigation of public attitudes to ‘assisted dying’ legislation. The report seems to be a fairly balanced summary of what the Committee heard from submitters, stating, “These submissions provided not only a numerical indication of submitters’ sentiments, but also allowed them to explain their position in more detail than could be provided in response to a simple question in a poll.” (p.15) 80% opposed to changing the law The report confirms the findings of majority opposition to changing the law by the Every Life Research Unit and the Care Alliance. It states, “Eighty percent of submitters were opposed to a change in legislation that would allow assisted dying and euthanasia. Submitters primarily argued that the public would be endangered. They cited concern for vulnerable people, such as the elderly and the disabled, those with mental illnesses, and those susceptible to coercion. Others argued that life has an innate value and that introducing assisted dying and euthanasia would explicitly undermine that idea. To do so would suggest that some lives are worth more than others. There were also concerns that, once introduced, eligibility for assisted dying would rapidly expand well beyond what was first intended.” (p.47)

The general suggestion is that New Zealand lacks an appropriate end of life process that reduces suffering, and that this needs addressing before anyone even toys with just killing someone to avoid the process of a prolonged death.

Readers will know I’ve seen cancer steal my mother away, bit by bit. There was nothing dignified about it. As such, I do support the idea of a process where suffering can be reduced or eliminated. And if this means an earlier death, then I am open about that idea given a number of sensible and well-tested safeguards.

“David Seymour’s End of Life Choice Bill is an example of a bill that claims to have safeguards, but in reality consists merely of eligibility criteria and a description of a legal process, which cannot prevent, let alone reliably detect, a person being pressured or abused,” says Ms Joubert. “When making a formal request for euthanasia a person may claim it as their voluntary decision. However, they may have arrived at that point due to pressure or abuse that has occurred behind closed doors,” says Ms Joubert. “How is a doctor, or any third party for that matter, to prevent or reliably detect what happened over time and in secret?” “Assisted dying legislation is simply too risky in a society in which elder and relationship abuse are growing concerns, but remain largely unreported.” Euthanasia-Free NZ encourages MPs and candidates to read the Committee’s report in full and reject the Seymour Bill at First Reading.

