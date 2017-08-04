Auditor-General resigns amid secrecy

Something murky here, why else would The Speaker move to suppress a report the taxpayers have paid for:

A report which led to the resignation of one of New Zealand’s most senior watchdogs will remain secret.

Auditor-General Martin Matthews quit today an hour before the report into his handling of a fraud case was tabled in Parliament, saying his position was “untenable”.

The Officers of Parliament Committee, which commissioned the report, will not be releasing it to the public.

That prompted NZ First leader Winston Peters to allege a cover-up.

He said it appeared that the committee should not have approved Matthews’ appointment in the first place and it was now “trying to cover its derriere”.

Matthews was head of the Ministry of Transport when senior manager Joanne Harrison stole $725,000 through fake invoices made out to non-existent companies.

After Harrison was convicted and jailed earlier this year, the committee asked senior public servant Sir Maarten Wevers to review his suitability to remain in the role. Opposition members on the committee were concerned that they had not been told the full story of Matthews’ handling of the fraud case.

Matthews, who received a draft version of Sir Maarten’s report in June, resigned before the committee had made a decision about his future.

Speaker David Carter said today that the committee members “saw no value” in releasing the report because Matthews had stood down and put an end to the matter.

Carter said he could give an assurance that there was no criticism in Sir Maarten’s report of the vetting process for Matthews.

He also ruled out any arrangement or settlement under which Matthews would agree to stand down on the condition that the report was withheld.

“No exit package was given,” he said.