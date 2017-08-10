Audrey Young roasts the arrogance of self-confessed fraudster Metiria Turei

Andrey Young has obviously been talking to the senior Labour MP who has been gleefully telling people that Metiria Turei was a “f**king suicide bomber” with a slow fuse.

Even as she announced her resignation as Green Party co-leader, Metiria Turei failed to make the tiniest concession to her having screwed up – at all. Not back in the 1990s when she rorted the welfare system, not on July 16 when she decided to make it a strategic campaigning point, not in the interviews that followed when she said she would pay it back- if they asked, not in the weeks following when she provided moral justification to similar offenders today, not last week when she declared she would not take a ministerial job that she was never going to get anyway, and not yesterday when she caused two of her caucus colleagues to walk away. At no point has she conceded she did the wrong thing, not even politically, not for a second.

And she is still campaigning hard and showing no remorse. That is why she is still in the firing line.

At no point did she think about the damage she would be doing to Labour or the Greens relationship with Labour. And that lack of self-doubt has led to slow-motion kamikaze mission of a politician, destroying herself and wounding her party.

Looks like Audrey Young is riffing off of the senior Labour MP. Make no mistake this hit job was Labour sourced…and impressive. It makes Bill English’s hit job on Barclay look like kindy tactics.

Turei’s supporters had no sense of how their adulation of her attitude serving to divide the country as much as her party. It was a shocking display of being unable to see what damage they were doing. It should perhaps not have been surprising she failed to cite two really bad polls today in her decision, which was a complete U-turn on her assurances yesterday she would be toughing it out. The Greens have plunged from 15 per cent to 8 per cent in a private UMR poll leaked to the Herald and from 13 to 8.3 in the Reid Research poll on Newshub. That leaves any number of others to blame, but chiefly it will be the media. It was continuing to ask intrusive questions about her living arrangements at the time she was making false declarations to social welfare about the make-up of her household and apparently to the Electoral Office on her address.

Turei knew, from Newshub’s and RadioNZ’s investigative teams that the gig was up. She moved to cauterise that, but now the sources are even more enraged after her lack of remorse and carry on over resigning, like she was the victim of a terrible smear when all it was revealing the truth she lacked ethics to reveal.

She has been hoist by her own petard. She opened this can of worms, now she must eat them.

The left-wing, for their part, still don’t get it and the outrage and carnage on social media is harming them even further.

-NZ Herald