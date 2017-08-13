Audrey Young takes time out from promoting Jacinda to lash the Greens

Audrey Young, who has been getting sticky knickers over Jacinda Ardern, has taken some time out from promoting the most shallow candidate ever to lash the Greens.

She wonders if they can actually recover from their substantial and possibly fatal ingestion of large quantities of smug.

The Greens may have had their worst week in politics since Rod Donald died, but it could get even worse. It is conceivable they might not even make it back to Parliament after September 23 if they fall below 5 per cent. Their support halved according to UMR after the ascendancy of Jacinda Ardern as new Labour leader.

The next set of polls will be interesting. Firstly to see if the Greens are in free-fall, and secondly to see if Labour continues to rise or have reached their peak. With two new punitive taxes going up further may be difficult.

It is possible the party will recover some support now that Turei has resigned, but it may also suffer more because of the shows of disunity and ugly public attacks on the two MPs who stood accused of bringing the party into disrepute for resigning on principle (they had been asked by co-leader James Shaw to keep their principles on hold until after the election). Those who have elevated Turei to martyrdom claim that Turei was forced to resign because of her actions 20 years ago which is patently untrue, or even more simplistically, that she was forced to resign for telling the truth. The mob didn’t get her. She need never have resigned at all if she had managed her confession properly. She could have explained it without turning any person who cheats the system today into a hero. But everything has been mismanaged including her own resignation. She has resigned as co-leader and will leave politics but is still going to be a Green candidate in Te Tai Tonga.

The Green party is now the party of bludgers. They believe that welfare should be a lifetime, no questions asked entitlement. There are no sensible real green voices in their caucus anymore. They are a party of activists with all the sense of activists.

The party other than Labour that may gain from the Greens’ misfortune is Gareth Morgan’s Opportunities Party. He is polling close to where the Conservative Party was polling before the last election – around 2 or 3 per cent – and which eventually landed on 3.97 per cent at the election. Anything but Conservative, Morgan’s 2 or 3 per cent will give him appearance rights and exposure in television debates and the potential to build on the momentum he has largely generated himself. Given that National’s vote is largely unchanged, Morgan appears to be taking votes from the left.

I hope Gareth Morgan takes more Green votes…and falls just short of the 5% threshold….destroying the Greens on the way through. Labour are taking Green votes too…so the loonies are now infesting Labour.

I think the Greens are more rooted than a cheap hooker. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of weirdos.

Now we will watch as Labour thinks up and launches more taxes…they’ve announced two already and I can think of two more they are likely to announce…sugar tax and a recast capital gains tax…Robbo hinted as much on The Nation yesterday morning.

-NZ Herald