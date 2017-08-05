Australian council capitulates to terrorism: churches, pride marches and pubs will be next

If a bully at school beats up fat kids do you ban fat kids from school to fix the problem? If the robbers in your area target dairies owned by Indians do you ban Indian owned dairies? If you think like the Waverley Council in Bondi that is exactly what you do. You don’t kick the bully out of the school or put measures in place to prevent him from hurting others you remove his victims and blame them for inciting his bullying. You don’t help the Indian Dairy owners to defend themselves and acknowledge their right to do so you remove them from the industry so they won’t provoke the racist robbers.

In Australia where mosques are spreading across the country like weeds and where locals are failing 99.9% of the time to stop them being built in their areas, the local council in Bondi has banned a synagogue from being built because it might be a target for terror. Yes, you read that right. The Waverley councillors do not want to provoke their Islamic overlords by allowing Jews to have religious freedom. Churches will be next, gay pride parades, pubs and concerts. All Muslim terrorists have to do is to target them and local government like the Bondi Council will shut them down and ban them in the interests of public safety. See how this terror thingy works? The Bondi councillors have capitulated and seem to think that they can live with terror and manage terror with concrete bollards and bans on the people Islamic terrorists hate.

…A LOCAL council has banned the construction of a synagogue in Bondi because it could be a terrorist target, in a shock move that religious leaders say has caved in to Islamic extremism and created a dangerous precedent. The decision, which has rocked the longstanding Jewish community in the iconic suburb, was upheld in court this week as the nation reeled from the alleged airline terror threat and debate raged over increased security measures at airports and other public places. The Land and Environment Court backed the decision by Waverley Council to prohibit the construction of the synagogue in Wellington St, Bondi — just a few hundred metres from Australia’s most famous beach — because it was too much of a security risk for users and local residents. Jewish leaders are shocked the decision appears to suggest they cannot freely practice their religion because they are the target of hate by Islamist extremists — and that the council has used their own risk assessment of the threat posed by IS against it. The head of the local Jewish community said the council and the court had effectively stifled freedom of religion and rewarded terrorism. “The decision is unprecedented,” Rabbi Yehoram Ulman told news.com.au. “Its implications are enormous. It basically implies that no Jewish organisation should be allowed to exist in residential areas. It stands to stifle Jewish existence and activity in Sydney and indeed, by creating a precedent, the whole of Australia, and by extension rewarding terrorism.” NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Vic Alhadeff told news.com.au he had never heard of any other religious group being denied a place of worship just because they were targeted by outside extremists and that the move was a dangerous precedent. “It’s a very sad day for Australia if an established community, which needs a house of worship, is refused permission to build it because of fear that others may pose a threat,” he said. “This simply shows how we’re all losing our freedoms. Those who want us to be afraid are winning…

This is the reality we live in – no matter where Jews live – even in a relatively relaxed, friendly country like Australia – the Islamic terrorists are gunning especially for us. And notbecause of Israel, but rather their ideology which reserves more hatred for the Jews than any other infidel. It is their hatred of Jews that influences their view on Israel, not the other way around. What I want to see – besides this decision reversed – is the Australian Muslim community getting behind the Jewish community in solidarity. -israellycool

The Australian Imam that I follow on Facebook had this to say about the ban.