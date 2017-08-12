AvengeMetiria is the Green’s new battle cry

The Greens really are special and I do not mean that in a kind way. Metiria hurt their party really badly yet they seem to think that she had nothing to do with their drop in popularity. They blame the Media party for bringing their Chief Thief down and ignore the chaos she created inside the Green caucus and the fact that their two longest serving MP’s felt they had no other choice but to quit because she refused to fall on her sword after shooting the Green party in the foot.

When I first saw the above meme I thought that it was just a knee jerk reaction and a flash in the pan but it looks like the stupidity goes to the bone. Instead of being pragmatic and removing the millstone of Metiria’s reputation from around the Green Party’s neck they are going to keep her at the front of everyone’s mind and part of their election campaign.

Chris Trotter explains…

IT WAS SHORTLY AFTER MARAMA DAVIDSON’S impassioned appeal to Metiria Turei’s devastated supporters, that the “Avenge Metiria” meme made its first appearance. No one’s entirely sure who started it, but pretty soon it was all over social media. Then the ideas for action started pouring in to the Green Party HQ. Though expressed in a multitude of ways, the message was clear: “If Metiria is to be avenged, then we have to get her supporters to the polls!” Over the next few days, dozens of IamMetiria volunteers began texting their friends and neighbours with news that “Avenge Metiria” meetings were being organised all over the country. Posters featuring Metiria’s image started going up in all the major cities (and even in some provincial towns) saying, simply: “Don’t mourn – organise!” The meetings attracted hundreds of people. Among their very first decisions was a vote to ban the mainstream news media from all further “Avenge Metiria” gatherings. Some wag even sent a message to the television networks: “Stay healthy, guys – stay away!” Gang members offered to provide “security” for the rapidly growing movement’s leading organisers.

Ouch, gang members think Metiria is a hero. With friends like those who needs enemies?

When Marama Davidson announced that the Greens would accept an invitation to address the rally being organised by the South Auckland chapter of “Avenge Metiria”, it soon became clear that the turnout would be huge. And when word spread that Metiria, herself, would be speaking, the organisers were forced to secure a bigger venue – a much bigger venue.

Perhaps they should fundraise by creating Green Gang Patches? Afterall, every Green Party wants to be associated with criminals rather than the environment, don’t they?

Metiria’s speech, carried live on social media, was electrifying. Freed from the constraints of her co-leadership role and with nothing left to lose, she spoke from the heart about the need for those who had been silenced by poverty and bureaucratic oppression to find their voices. To take on the system with the objects it feared the most – their votes.

Poverty didn’t silence Metiria or bureaucratic oppression. Devastating poll results and extended family members angry about her hurtful lies are what finally pushed Metiria to step down.

“Don’t do it to avenge me!”, she cried, “Do it to avenge yourselves! Do it to avenge all those New Zealanders whom the greedy and the cruel have driven into the shadow world of poverty and despair. For the ones still living in the dark. For these lost souls, I am asking every one of you here tonight to become a light-giver. Never forget, the best way to avenge the wrongs of the past is by seizing control of the future!” -TDB

A “light-giver” gosh, how Game of Thrones of her. Next, she will be telling them that the Mainstream Media is “is dark and full of terrors ” The really ironic thing is that the character who worships the Lord of light from the Game of Thrones is known as the Red Woman.