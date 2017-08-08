Big corporate sugar is bad and artisan social enterprise sugar is OK

Jamie Oliver has to be the world’s biggest hypocrite right now.

He is now endorsing and stocking a new soda brand that is loaded with sugar.

Jamie Oliver’s restaurants will reportedly be selling a Kiwi brand of cola from next week. Karma Cola was founded in New Zealand in 2012 and is touted as an ethical cola option, made with Fairtrade Organic cane sugar and kola nut grown in Sierra Leone. The celebrity chef made headlines earlier last year when he said he would campaign to stop Coca-Cola being a sponsor of the Olympics.Nevertheless, Coca-cola will still be sold at his restaurants, Jamie’s Italian and Barbecoa, reported the Daily Mail.

So the man, if you can call the whoopsy that, is opposed to Coca-Cola, yet stocks it in his over-priced restaurants.

But wait…

He also told made a video for delegates at the fourth annual Fizz symposium in Auckland earlier this year, condemning New Zealand’s law-makers for not looking at a sugary drinks tax as a way of reducing rates of adult and child obesity.

But now he endorses “ethical” cola…with cane sugar.

Clearly he has his own shield of sanctimony where he can rail against big corporate sugar as evil and bad, while supporting artisan (and expensive) social enterprise sugar and perfectly OK.

These celebrity types certainly are good at one thing in particular…hypocrisy.

