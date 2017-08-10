Is Bill English a liability now?

The wisdom of the National caucus installing the dreadfully dull Bill English as leader is now coming home to roost.

He ain’t no John Key and in an election which is now apparently a political equivalent of the X-Factor where people vote for smiles and platitudes rather than policy that wisdom is looking rather shaky.

There is now a real contest for Prime Minister with Jacinda Ardern on near even footing with Bill English as preferred Prime Minister. In the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, Ms Ardern has had a surge of 19.6 points, up to 26.3 percent. That puts her just 1.4 percent behind Bill English. In the last Newshub poll, Ms Ardern was sitting at 8.7 percent, ahead of her then-leader Andrew Little who was on 7.1. That means 15.8 percent wanted someone from Labour as Prime Minister – Ms Ardern has added an extra 10.5 percent to that by taking the reins. In comparison to her rise, Bill English has gone up 2.9 points since the last Newshub poll – putting him at 27.7 percent. Ms Ardern’s result is the highest of any Labour leader since Helen Clark, who was polling at 36 percent on our poll just before she was beaten by John Key in 2008.

Politics has become a beauty contest with the Media party playing their bias part in proceedings.

Bill English now looks old and crusty, like I’ve said before he was a steady and competent finance minister. But, as a leader, he lacks any factor let alone the X-Factor.

As things stand now he is on a precipice.

National traditionally slides in the polls, and he is now under 45% and so forming a government with existing partners is off the table.

His balls are literally in the hands of Winston Peters.

-Newshub