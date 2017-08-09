Bill English looking extremely sneaky and furtive now

The transcripts from the “caucus run” of yesterday are just in:
Media: Where does 450 texts to Glenys Dickson fit in terms of mistakes?
Bill: All the relevant issues in front of police
Media: Are you concerned Winston Peters has the texts?
Bill: You’d have to ask him
Media: Would there be anything in particular that would be embarrassing to you in those texts?
Bill: I‘m not particularly concerned about it.
Media: Have you gone back to read those texts?
Bill: No I have no record of them.
Media: Were you making things up when you said you were a bystander?
Bill: No I stand by what I said. I was in Wellington. She was in Gore.
Media: Have you deleted those texts?
Bill: I don’t have a record of them.
Media: Are they not on your phone?
Bill: I’ve got a different phone.
Media: So the texts are gone?
Bill: I’m not going to go into that. All I’m saying is I have got no record of them.
Media:There’s a police investigation. Are the texts deleted?
Bill: The relevant material that I’ve had was given to the police.
Media: The texts are gone while there’s a police investigation on.
Bill: The relevant material I’ve given to the police and the police haven’t come and asked for anything else.
Media: Were the texts on your official phone or your private phone?
Bill: All the comments I can make about it have been made.
Media: How many phones do you have?
Bill: All the comments I can make about it have been made.
Note he is saying the comments he “can” make. That suggests that something is preventing him. If it is an agreement or settlement confidentiality agreement of some sort then Bill English has lied when he said he wasn’t a party to any discussions. He is saying he “can’t” comment. That is, he is prevented somehow from commenting.
Media: You must know how many phones you have?
Bill: I do know how many phones I have.
Media: Did you destroy the text messages that could be evidence?
Bill: There’s no suggestion of that.
Media: That it’s evidence or you deleted the texts?
Bill: There’s no suggestion of the need for the texts or what has happened to them.
Media: Surely an employment matter that was under investigation is important?
Bill: The employment matter wasn’t under investigation. The police have discussed these matters and I’’m satisfied I dealt with these questions.
Media: Were the texts deleted before or after you spoke to the police?
Bill: There’s been a 10 month investigation and I’m satisfied with my response to police
Media: Are you happy to talk to police about the text messages if they ask?
Bill: Of course I would be
Media: Did you delete the text messages yourself?
Bill: As I said, I have got no record of them.
Those last exchanges just make Bill English look even more sneaky and furtive.
He should just answer the simple questions. But by trying to be cute he just looks sneaky.
Even if Winston doesn’t have the texts he can now say endlessly…”What was in them Bill?” and “Why did you delete them Bill?” and What have you got to hide Bill?”.
Steve Joyce will really be wishing he had bought those shock collars.
-tipline
