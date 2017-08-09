Bill English looking extremely sneaky and furtive now

The transcripts from the “caucus run” of yesterday are just in:

Media: Where does 450 texts to Glenys Dickson fit in terms of mistakes?

Bill: All the relevant issues in front of police

Media: Are you concerned Winston Peters has the texts?

Bill: You’d have to ask him

Media: Would there be anything in particular that would be embarrassing to you in those texts?

Bill: I‘m not particularly concerned about it.

Media: Have you gone back to read those texts?

Bill: No I have no record of them.

Media: Were you making things up when you said you were a bystander?

Bill: No I stand by what I said. I was in Wellington. She was in Gore.

Media: Have you deleted those texts?

Bill: I don’t have a record of them.

Media: Are they not on your phone?

Bill: I’ve got a different phone.

Media: So the texts are gone?

Bill: I’m not going to go into that. All I’m saying is I have got no record of them.

Media:There’s a police investigation. Are the texts deleted?

Bill: The relevant material that I’ve had was given to the police.

Media: The texts are gone while there’s a police investigation on.

Bill: The relevant material I’ve given to the police and the police haven’t come and asked for anything else.

Media: Were the texts on your official phone or your private phone?

Bill: All the comments I can make about it have been made.

Media: How many phones do you have?

Bill: All the comments I can make about it have been made.