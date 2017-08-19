Bill English on poll result: ’tis but a scratch

Prime Minister Bill English has shrugged off a poor poll result, insisting “there’s nothing new about a tight election”.

National was down three points to 44 per cent in last night’s One News-Colmar Brunton poll.

Labour under new leader Jacinda Ardern has rocketed up to 37 per cent – an increase of 13 points.

Equally galling for English is the fact that he and Ardern were neck and neck in the preferred prime minister question, both scoring 30 per cent.

Asked about the poll results today, English said he wasn’t “particularly concerned”.

“There’s nothing new about a tight election,” he said.

“This was always going to be tight and now the choices are a bit clearer as the campaign’s started.”

English said National had originally planned for a “tough campaign” even before Ardern replaced Andrew Little as Labour’s leader.

“So now it’s pretty clear we are at the start of a campaign, the dust settled on the leadership changes and now we get to have a clear debate about what sort of government people want.”