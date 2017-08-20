Bill’s got a dope problem

For more than a few years, going back to when John Key was PM and he would text me, I have been suggesting that instead of dopey flag referenda, that National should propose a dual referenda at the election. The two issues would be euthanasia and cannabis reform.

Both were rejected by several ministers and both John Key and Bill English. My argument was that the left-wing, who like to think they own these issues would spend all their waking moments campaigning for these issues.

It looks like I was right too…because National voters want cannabis reform.

Sixty per cent of National voters want personal possession of cannabis decriminalised or made legal, a new poll released just weeks before the election reveals. Support is even higher amongst supporters of other parties – with Labour and New Zealand First voters equally in favour of cannabis law reform. The Drug Foundation commissioned Curia Market Research to poll New Zealanders on their attitudes to drug reform in the lead-up to September’s election. Across all respondents, 65 per cent supported decriminalisation or legalisation – roughly the same proportion as when the poll was conducted last year. There is even stronger support to let people use cannabis for pain relief – only 17 per cent of New Zealanders want that to be criminal.

If Bill English is smart he will move very quickly on this. The problem is he is a dope.

When broken down by party, there was growing support amongst National and New Zealand First voters to not criminalise people for possessing a small amount of cannabis for personal use. Sixty per cent of National voters supported either legalisation (22 per cent) or decriminalisation (38 per cent) – up from 52 per cent a year ago. Thirty-seven per cent wanted cannabis possession to remain illegal. Support for decriminalisation or legalisation amongst New Zealand First voters was at 68 per cent, compared to 62 per cent a year ago. Labour also sits at 68 per cent (no change from last year), while Green Party voters are most in favour of reform at 92 per cent (up from 83 per cent last year). Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell said the polling showed Kiwis continued to strongly support a change to cannabis law. “The current system is broken. Getting a criminal conviction for possessing cannabis ruins peoples’ lives and creates huge downstream costs for society. “A regulated approach will usher in controls on quality, price and availability of cannabis, along with more education, prevention and treatment. The public get this. Why don’t our political leaders?”

Legalisation of cannabis is going to happen.

It is not a matter of if, but when. Most likely when someone stabs Bill English. Right now there is a chance he will stab himself with a loss…again.

-NZ Herald