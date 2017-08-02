Bill’s not worried, no, not one bit

Bill English says he isn’t worried about Jacinda Ardern:

Prime Minister Bill English does not appear to be worried about the “Jacinda Ardern Factor” but has emphasised that a fourth term in government for National is not in the bag. Speaking to media not long after Ms Ardern was announced as Labour’s new leader; Mr English called her a “competent politician.” But he says the problem is with the Labour Party, not its leader. “The real problem for her is the Labour party and its lack of progress over the last nine years as opposition,” he says. “In the end, that’s what put the pressure on Andrew Little.”

Labour has systemic problems as evidenced by the failure of of 5 previous leaders. Until they fix those problems they will continue to fail and ebb away.

Mr Little stood down as the party’s leader this morning, saying he backs Ms Ardern to take over the leadership mantle “100%.” The new Labour leader confirmed at a press conference that her predecessor would be a part of Labour’s front bench if it forms a government in September. Mr English says Mr Little “did his best” as opposition leader but says Ms Ardern has some “real challenges” ahead, “particularly with the lack of momentum and ideas in the Labour party.” As to how the party will fare in the election as a result of the leadership change, Mr English says voters would be “pretty bemused” that just two months out from an election, Labour is again changing its leader. He reinforced the fact that with current polling, National and its current support partners would not have the numbers to form “the kind of government we think New Zealand needs.”

Why the sad face all day yesterday then Bill?

-NBR