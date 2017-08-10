Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Self confessed fraudster Metiria Turei has resigned [EXCLUSIVE PHOTO]
Body Language expert’s analysis of Winston Peters

by SB on August 10, 2017 at 4:30pm

The body language expert from Bombard’s Body Language on Youtube analysed Winston Peters eight months ago. She described him as a little Pitt bull and compared him to Trump. She said, ” I like this guy.” She says that his body language indicates that “he is a fairly honest guy.” Have a watch and see what you think.

It would be very interesting to get her to analyse Metiria Turei, James Shaw, Jacinda Adern, Bill English and David Seymour.

 

