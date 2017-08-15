Book Review ‘Own Your Future’ chapter one: Housing

Since Act leader David Seymour took the time to send me his book to review and to write a nice message inside it I now feel that I should review it for the benefit of those considering giving Act their party vote this election. There are eleven chapters so I am going to do 11 short posts so we can discuss each topic. My preferred reading for relaxation is Historical romance and sadly this book is short on dashing heroes and plucky heroines but nevertheless, I persisted.

The Foreword to the book told me that I can expect New Zealand’s weaknesses to be outlined in the book and for the policy proposals to be easy to understand, perceptive and uncompromising. I was also told that Seymour will…

” directly confront the myths and self-interest behind New Zealand’s many sacred policy cows.”

Points made about Housing in the first chapter included:

Metropolitan urban limits always result in unaffordable housing. In the past 20 years, not enough houses have been built. Young people are locked out of the housing market. Housing is a public policy crisis but is poorly understood. Migrants are not to blame for the current crisis. First home hunters are not to blame.

So what is to blame?

Housing has not been left up to the free market. We have one of the most regulated markets for housing in the world. It is like a straight jacket.

“The land shortage is as artificial as the invisible line on a map, but no less destructive because of it.” “Council bureaucracy and the RMA have all but halted building both up and out.”

Act’s solution:

Scrap the planning laws which hold home buyers to ransom.

“Act wants to take development of housing in our big cities out of the Resource Management Act (RMA).”

Provide incentives for councils to grant consents.

” By sharing revenue from GST that is collected from construction activities with local councils. If councils have more building activity in their area they will get a bigger cash top up from central government.”

Allow local councils to charge targeted rates for property owners in new developments to pay for infrastructure ( roads, water sewage) for a certain period of time to cover the costs of connecting a new neighbourhood to the city

Make construction companies more accountable to prevent a repeat of the leaky homes fiasco.

Require builders to take out insurance for the properties’ value valid for 25 years before it can be sold. This will mean that it will be the insurer’s money on the line not just the reputation of a council employee.

What Act will do immediately if they hold the balance of power:

Abolish the Metropolitan limit Extend the government’s Urban Development Authorities Insist that within the first 100 days private developers are entitled to the same breaks as UDA’s.