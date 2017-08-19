Book Review ‘Own Your Future’ chapter three: Superannuation

Points made about Superannuation in the first chapter included:

Cost of the NZ First Gold card “blew out” because used more for day trips to tourist destinations rather than bus trips to the mall

An allegation that the idea for the card came from a lobbyist wanting to get more taxpayer subsidies into his client’s business

“SuperGoldCard for millionaires and Rich Listers to travel free to Waiheke Island is a classic example of bad government spending.”

The governments biggest expenditure is superannuation, not education or health or welfare.

Superannuation is not sustainable

” People who make it to 65 will live on average another 20 years.”

If we continue our GDP will end up being 206% by 2060 (ie the National Debt will equal 2 years income)

There are no easy options

The National Party and John Key were cowardly over Superannuation

” He promised that he would resign if he ever changed the existing Superannuation entitlements, either raising the age or lowering the amount.”

Labour showed some courage.

David Parker drove a policy of raising the age of entitlement to 67 which would have reduced costs by over 10% a year.

Act’s solution:

Act would start raising the age of entitlement to New Zealand Superannuation from 2020

“The age would rise by two months per year until it reached 67 in 2032. After that, it would be indexed to life expectancy.”