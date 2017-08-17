Book Review ‘Own Your Future’ chapter two: Tax

Points made about Tax in the first chapter included:
- Tax money shouldn’t be used to buy support ie interest-free student loans, family income package and 36 million to Team New Zealand.
- 21 billion dollars of surpluses are predicted in the four years from budget 2017
- 90% of this revenue comes from taxation
- A surplus is good because it means that the government are good managers of the economy
- A surplus is bad because it means that the government is taking more money from the taxpayer than it needs.
- Human nature assigns different priorities to how money is spent depending on whether it is our money or someone else’s money.
” If your boss says she is shouting anything on the menu at lunch, you might decide it’s finally time to try the lobster.”
- Government departments have wasted taxpayer’s money because of this difference in priorities. Some examples are hair straighteners in bathrooms, a $147,000 LED screen in reception, a $67,000 stone sign on the street outside.
That LED screen alone “has cost all the tax that will be paid by one worker on the average wage for ten years.”
- Success is penalised to support failure
“This year ACT easily found $1.1 Billion in “corporate welfare” payments or subsidies to specific businesses that the government is trying to promote or prop up.”
- We need to stop taking money from profitable businesses to give to unprofitable ones and reduce company tax on all businesses.
- By Helen Clark’s ninth year as PM, 15% of all taxpayers were paying the “tax on the rich” which was three times as many as originally intended (5%) and included professions like long-serving teachers and the police.
- Because of fiscal creep, it is a myth that National have given us lower taxes
” we estimate the Government took $2.8 Billion extra between 2010 and 2016 thanks to bracket creep.”
“The higher the taxes, the less incentive people have to work and invest.”
- Simplified taxes reduce waste because it becomes less profitable to avoid tax
- Benefits like “Working for families” give you something for doing nothing and punish you for working
Act’s solution:
- Act would give the surplus back to the people who earned it
- The only fair response to taking too much of taxpayers money is to give it back to them.
” Without cutting any spending except corporate welfare we would cut the 10.5% rate to 10%, the 17.5% rate to 15%, and the 33% and 30% rates to 25%. We’d also cut the company tax rate to 25%
What Act will do immediately if they hold the balance of power:
- Act would ensure that no one earning five figures is paying the top tax rate ( the current top tax rate kicks in at $70,000)
” If you are middle class you should pay middle class tax rates, not an envy tax.”
