Book Review ‘Own Your Future’ chapter two: Tax



Points made about Tax in the first chapter included:

Tax money shouldn’t be used to buy support ie interest-free student loans, family income package and 36 million to Team New Zealand.

21 billion dollars of surpluses are predicted in the four years from budget 2017

90% of this revenue comes from taxation

A surplus is good because it means that the government are good managers of the economy

A surplus is bad because it means that the government is taking more money from the taxpayer than it needs.

Human nature assigns different priorities to how money is spent depending on whether it is our money or someone else’s money.

” If your boss says she is shouting anything on the menu at lunch, you might decide it’s finally time to try the lobster.”

Government departments have wasted taxpayer’s money because of this difference in priorities. Some examples are hair straighteners in bathrooms, a $147,000 LED screen in reception, a $67,000 stone sign on the street outside.

That LED screen alone “has cost all the tax that will be paid by one worker on the average wage for ten years.”

Success is penalised to support failure

“This year ACT easily found $1.1 Billion in “corporate welfare” payments or subsidies to specific businesses that the government is trying to promote or prop up.”

We need to stop taking money from profitable businesses to give to unprofitable ones and reduce company tax on all businesses.

By Helen Clark's ninth year as PM, 15% of all taxpayers were paying the "tax on the rich" which was three times as many as originally intended (5%) and included professions like long-serving teachers and the police.

which was three times as many as originally intended (5%) and included professions like long-serving teachers and the police. Because of fiscal creep, it is a myth that National have given us lower taxes

” we estimate the Government took $2.8 Billion extra between 2010 and 2016 thanks to bracket creep.” “The higher the taxes, the less incentive people have to work and invest.”

Simplified taxes reduce waste because it becomes less profitable to avoid tax

Benefits like “Working for families” give you something for doing nothing and punish you for working

Act’s solution:

Act would give the surplus back to the people who earned it

The only fair response to taking too much of taxpayers money is to give it back to them.

” Without cutting any spending except corporate welfare we would cut the 10.5% rate to 10%, the 17.5% rate to 15%, and the 33% and 30% rates to 25%. We’d also cut the company tax rate to 25%

What Act will do immediately if they hold the balance of power:

Act would ensure that no one earning five figures is paying the top tax rate ( the current top tax rate kicks in at $70,000)

” If you are middle class you should pay middle class tax rates, not an envy tax.”