What the British Media said happened and what actually happened

In 2015 I asked an Australian friend on facebook for permission to republish her detailed facebook post about what she experienced during a Sydney Reclaim Rally Seeing a rally through the eyes of someone who was part of it gives a very different view to that of a reporter simply watching it from the sidelines.

With this in mind, I have republished part of a blog post that was published two days ago by a British man who attended an event in Sunderland where he lives. The way the British media described what happened during the event is very different to what this man saw and experienced.

…On Saturday the 29th Tommy Robinson travelled to my neck of the woods…He was heading to Sunderland to volunteer in Fletchers News and Booze, the shop had been bullied by the police literally for opposing terrorism. Think I’m joking? I’m not. So Tommy Robinson travelled all the way up to Sunderland to raise some money, shake a few hands and sign a few books, when things suddenly became violent.

…The true story of what happened was ridiculously different to the story portrayed by the media. The true story in short: When I went to the shop there was a positive atmosphere, an excited buzz. Everyone had come to meet the man who’d brought the local #JusticeForChelsey campaign to the nation’s attention and to support a local shop being treated awfully by the civil service. A completely innocent gathering of people from all sorts of backgrounds and all ages.

That is until a group of Celtic fan hoodlums walked about two miles away from the match they were attending, armed to the teeth, throwing flares into a shop full of women and children, and starting fights with innocent people. How do you think the media portrayed this story?

Yup, that’s right, by calling Tommy far right and implying he provoked the attack by wearing a T shirt. Incredible. These thugs were marching through Sunderland chanting disgusting things about Lee Rigby, yet the media still tries to shift the blame to a man volunteering in a shop… Word of mouth is like a wildfire, it spreads fast. Members of my own family were repeating this fake news to me. I got to see first-hand how the media lies, and how people eat it up as pure fact. …When Tommy Robinson is shown in the media he’s slandered and vilified, described as the most hated man in Britain. However, whenever Tommy turns up in places like Sunderland he’s given a hero’s welcome. This is because he stands up for these people, whether it be when they’re groomed and raped by extremist gangs, when they’re bullied by the police and the civil service, or when football hooligans attack them. Tommy defends them when the state and the media paint a completely false narrative. That’s why people love him, he’s a symbol of defence against the bullying establishment. When you read stories in the news, they’re just stories, but when they happen in your area it hits much closer to home. It’s really helped me realised the incredible hardship Tommy faces for standing by his morals and spreading his message, and how despite all the bullying, his message is actually catching on…