Call for US to remove certain statues. Don’t laugh. It will happen here

President Trump is taking a lot of heat for worrying that once cities remove Confederate statues the next ones in danger will be George Washington or Thomas Jefferson because they were slave owners. Well, it seems as if his fear is coming true.

A Chicago pastor is seeking the removal of a statue of the nation’s first president at the entrance to Washington Park. But in typical fashion, it doesn’t stop there, as CBS Chicago reports:

Bishop James Dukes, pastor of Liberation Christian Center, said he wants the statue gone, and he wants George Washington’s name removed from the park, because even though he fought for freedom in America, he isn’t a hero for blacks.

“When I see that, I see a person who fought for the liberties, and I see people that fought for the justice and freedom of white America, because at that moment, we were still chattel slavery, and was three-fifths of humans,” Dukes said. “Some people out here ask me, say ‘Well, you know, he taught his slaves to read.’ That’s almost sad; the equivalent of someone who kidnaps you, that you gave them something to eat.”

And how about this for an idea, according to the bishop: Don’t change the name of Washington Park, but just the Washington it’s named after. Dukes suggested former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington.

Nearby is Jackson Park, named after President Andrew Jackson. Again, Dukes suggests a different Jackson could be honored at the park, maybe Rev. Jesse Jackson or Michael Jackson.