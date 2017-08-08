Can we stop the rubbish about fraudster Metiria Turei having to feed a starving kid

James Shaw was on Radio NZ this morning banging on again about poor fraudster Metiria Turei having to make ends meet and if she hadn’t lied to WINZ then her little child would have starved.

Mr Shaw told Morning Report the remaining members of caucus were united behind Mrs Turei. However, he refused repeatedly to say whether he thought it was acceptable to lie to a government agency in circumstances where a child was going hungry. “I’ve said many times over the last two weeks that I do not believe that the law itself should put people in the situation where they are forced to make bad choices between lying to an agency or feeding their child.” He later added to his answer saying: “I would find it to be an incredibly tough call.”

Here is the audio extract.

Guyon Espiner presses him hard on this issue, and James Shaw really believes that poor little Piupiu would have starved if Metiria Turei hadn’t committed a long-running, deliberate fraud against taxpayers involving several years and multiple houses.

That stance and belief cannot be true. Metiria Turei has never looked like a starving waif herself. She clearly dodges salads and looks like she has never passed up the pies or chips.

Here is a photo of her when Piupiu was a baby.

She’s clearly built for comfort not speed.

Then there is this photo of Piupiu and her salad dodging mother when Piupiu was a bit older:

That is just 3 years after her fraudulent ways ended. She has certainly packed on the tonnes in the intervening years, including when she says poor little Piupiu would have starved.

And in that photo is Ann Hartley, who campaigned on looking after and caring for her grandchildren. Little Piupiu doesn’t look emaciated and near death from starvation there either.

This whole poverty, breadline, starving child thing is a scam. An excuse to justify a cunning and deceitful fraud on the taxpayers by someone who looks like she has never missed a meal in her life, and most probably was sneaking additional meals from the clearly well-stocked larder and fridge of the various flats she was pretending to live alone in.

The child’s father and grand-parents must have been heartless to allow them to be “below the breadline.” That is what Metiria Turei is wanting us to believe and what James Shaw is excusing away.

Metiria Turei is a fraud and now so is James Shaw.

The Green party clearly values fraud, deceit and lies over prinipled members and MPs like Kennedy Graham and David Clendon.

-RadioNZ