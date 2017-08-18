CBS aired this remarkable segment

You can imagine the shock of the CBS producers trying cut this piece together and finding nowhere to deceptively edit the women’s words to drive the anti-Trump narrative.
It reminds us of this moment from last year during the campaign, when a black MSNBC host was race baiting Trump and mistakenly cut to a black Trump supporter who said the media needs to stop race baiting.
Her reaction was priceless:
No matter what we say, no matter what we do…
– TR
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.