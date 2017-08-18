Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Westcity Bible Baptist Church tests our Free Speech laws
CBS aired this remarkable segment

by Whaleoil Staff on August 18, 2017 at 5:30pm

You can imagine the shock of the CBS producers trying cut this piece together and finding nowhere to deceptively edit the women’s words to drive the anti-Trump narrative.

It reminds us of this moment from last year during the campaign, when a black MSNBC host was race baiting Trump and mistakenly cut to a black Trump supporter who said the media needs to stop race baiting.

Her reaction was priceless:

No matter what we say, no matter what we do…

 

 

– TR

 

