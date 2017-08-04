A censored News story from Australia revealed

Australia it appears is already suffering from media censorship thanks to the many problems they are experiencing with Muslim immigration. Like in Germany where media outlets are strongly dissuaded from reporting on any bad news to do with Muslim migrants it seems that some in the Australian media are also keen to protect the Australian public from any bad news that links illegal Muslim immigration, terrorism and welfare.

This clip was pulled off AUSTRALIA’s Today Tonight and was never aired!

It was made by Channel 7 a while ago. It is assumed that because of political correctness, they decided not to broadcast it. It was leaked in the end so here it is for you to view and judge for yourself.

It is the tale of an uncovered Jihad plot where the key Jihadist was an Australian cleric with seven children. He had been funded for the past 19 years by the Australian taxpayer as he had never worked a day in his life. His total welfare payments were about a million Australian dollars. To make matters worse he was an illegal immigrant who had been ordered to leave Australia not once but THREE times!

The censored news story revealed the lack of communication and cooperation between Australia’s various agencies. It defies belief that this illegal immigrant and Jihadist plotter was not only able to avoid being deported but he and his large family were financially supported on welfare for 19 years. Despite being ordered to leave repeatedly he fell off the radar, married an Australian Muslim and started a family while happily plotting to blow up Australians.