More cheek than a fat lady’s bum

This video was released by Metiria Turei on June 9 this year.

Given her excuses for her fraud, both electoral and actual fraud, that it was merely a youthful indiscretion, surely that should now apply to Todd Barclay?

She was in her mid-20s when she committed her criminal offences. The left-wing are howling that it is unfair to hold that her against her, but they were the same ones howling for Barclay’s blood.

If I were Todd Barclay I’d notify the National party board that they can cancel selection, he’s not stepping down, and he’s going to use the “Meteria Defence”, that he was young and silly.

Meanwhile, let’s do a little rewrite of this advert.

What would you say if you found out an MP defrauded Work and Income?

What would you say about an MP that knew she had defrauded taxpayers more than 20 years ago but said nothing until it was an election year?

What would you say to Metiria Turei?

You might say that it’s deceitful.

You might say that it’s disgraceful.

You say it is not what you think politics is about.

You’d be right.

Our politics is about TRUST.

It’s about trusting us…to tell the truth.

Which is why we say fraud is a crime and should be prosecuted.

It is about trusting us not to be: arrogant and out of touch.

Which is why we say MPs who commit fraud should no longer be MPs.

No politician is perfect.

It’s what we do when we get is wrong, that shows you who can be trusted.

What does that say about Metiria Turei and James Shaw?

