Chris Hipkins earns the right to wear a Whaleoil T-shirt

It’s petty I know but a Whaleoil reader sent me a photo of yet another Labour Party politician parking badly. Chris Hipkins has joined the ranks of Labour party politicians who have earned the right to wear one of our limited edition Whaleoil T-shirts.





I think we have created a new Whaleoil reader blood sport. From now on and up until the election please keep your eyes peeled for politicians from ANY party parking badly. Snap a pic and send it to me sb at whaleoil.co.nz

While they are out door knocking let’s put even more pressure on the poor things to park with consideration and accuracy. Photos like the one below are simply not a good look.

Photographing politicians parking badly….