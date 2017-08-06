Christchurch and Kiwis through the eyes of a migrant from Europe

This migrant’s story was first published on Reddit May this year. A builder by trade he said he migrated to escape the “rat race” but he was not impressed by what he sees as New Zealand’s low standards and his perception of Kiwis was that we are lazy and have a ” she’ll be right” attitude.

The city had been destroyed along with a lot of lives. The Cathedral was still crumbling and many of the streets were bare while others were well under reconstruction. I was eager to get to work and looking forward to what lay ahead. I had no idea that I would spend the entirety of my time there putting right other peoples mistakes and finishing off other peoples work. That becomes a bit of a drag after a while, especially when you’re told to follow on behind apprentices.

I headed over to Christchurch a few years back when I found a job there. A lot of Brits and Irish were heading over in the hope of escaping the rat-race of life in Europe in search of a new life on the other side of the world. The years have now passed and I can safely say that Christchurch and the CCC’s that live there tested my patience to the limit.

I worked with a few companies during my time, partly because I would get fed up with my employer and partly because I wanted to expand my experiences. I found that a lot of companies think they’re ‘building success’ in the midst of destruction, all I saw was the kiwi attitude of ‘She’ll be right’ alive and well. Not only that, I discovered that building apprentices learn their trade from a book. Every now and then an ‘Assessor’ stops by to go over what they have been doing, then they leave. The apprentice rarely has any guidance from a senior ‘tradesman’ (I use the term ‘tradesman’ very loosely. There’s no men in the trade and no tradesmen in the building industry) and really, what good would that do anyway if they have gone through the same process?

Poor Quantity Surveying was prominent on most jobs as was poor workmanship. I hadn’t ever straightened a wall with a ‘buzzer’ in nearly 20 years of being a Carpenter. Not only that, I haven’t ever packed a wall with Malthoid to remove a hollow. That’s kind of stupid as well as Kiwi’s glue the Gib to the studwork and I couldn’t get through to anyone I worked with that putting glue on the Malthoid means the Gib isn’t fixed to the timber. That same scenario happened with structural ply on a very big flat roof. The trigger happy builder stapled Malthoid to the joists to take out a 1 or 2mm bow then proceeded to glue the ply down followed by screws at 100mm centres. The complete brain dead attitude of that action time and time again is enough to send anyone with an ounce of sense mad. I’m not sure the structural Engineer would be impressed either. The inspector didn’t notice because it was obvious he didn’t really know what he was looking at.

I asked a couple of my foremen for some information regarding NZ Building Code. What I was told was that they have a new book with all the relevant information in it but that no one uses it, they instead prefer to reference the book from 10 or so years ago.

I had one decent boss while I was there. He looked after everyone and kept an eye on things as best he could. A lot of his employees took advantage of his good will and had ways of hiding things from him though.

I could go on all day about what I witnessed, plumbers cutting huge notches out of studwork and ceiling joists to run their pipes through. Electricians doing the same. I guess it’s too much hard work to drill a hole through the centre of a stud or joist. Kiwi’s are renowned for being lazy though so it all made sense.

If I were to offer any advice to people thinking of heading to Christchurch in the hope of starting a new life, I would say to think very carefully about what you hope to achieve and how far you are willing to drop your standard to do it. If you’re a Carpenter with half a brain who enjoys what they do, perhaps Christchurch isn’t the place for you. As far as my experience has gone, finding a decent company who does what they advertise is a struggle. On top of that, homes aren’t worth half what they cost either and if you end up buying a ‘villa’, be prepared for it to fall down around your ears, they’re rotten and aren’t worth the paper they’re drawn on. As far as new homes go, 90mm insulation all round still makes for a very cold and damp internal atmosphere, it’s not enough in such a cold country.

In conclusion, poor ‘tradesmen’ and poor design is rife so I’d steer well clear.

