Coke shouldn’t feel smug being exempt from Labour’s water tax, they’ll whack them with a sugar tax…just you wait.

Some of the biggest multinational bottlers operating in New Zealand, including Coca-Cola, would effectively be exempt from Labour’s proposed water charges. The Labour Party plans to introduce royalties for commercial water use if it becomes the government – including for farm irrigation schemes. But any companies who get their water through a city or district council water system would be exempt. Some of world’s biggest bottlers have factories in New Zealand, but this means they would not have to pay any extra for it under Labour’s policy. Coca-Cola Amatil, with its Kiwi Blue brand, takes about 36 million litres a year at its South Waikato plant, paying $40,000 a year. But that is not for the water – South Waikato District Council said that charge only covered services for bottling such as infrastructure, operations and maintenance. It gets the water for free.

This is what happens when you make up policy to virtue signal and especially when it is ideological rather than considered.

Labour’s fraud is that they refuse to tell us precisely how this water tax will work…and we should just trust them…yeah right.

Water New Zealand chief executive John Pfahlert said Labour’s policy must be applied consistently across the bottling market, including those who took from urban supplies, if it was put in place. “I can’t see any good reason why the government would want to except an organisation like Coca-Cola, for example, from having to pay a royalty for water if that’s the way the government wanted to go. “We’ve made observations in the past about whether that’s a sensible move.” Mr Pfahlert said Labour had not thought through its policy.

No they haven’t. Firstly they are going to use the water tax to pour money into iwi for no good reason, essentially gifting them ownership of water. Then there are all the exemptions.

Take town milk for example…many townies wouldn’t realise that it is made from milk powder…which made by removing the water already paid for…and drying it for storage at a later date. One Auckland milk factory uses one million litres a day of water…putting the water back into it to sell in supermarkets.

All Labour’s policy is going to do is hike food prices. This is the fraud…Grant Robertson spent valuable question time trying to bash the government over cost of living when at the same time they’ve announced a massive fuel tax on the biggest population centre and a water tax on our food producers.

Labour are throwing rural NZ under the bus just to hoover up some more latte-sipping liberals in the leafy suburbs of Auckland and Wellington.

-RadioNZ