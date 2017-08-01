Colin Craig loses again, case against Granny for Facebook comments struck out

Colin Craig has lost another case, the case where he was suing a very nice lady who used to work for him for a comment she made on Facebook and for comments she never made as well.

It has been struck out by Judge GM Harrison in the Auckland District Court.

The key paragraphs from the judgment issued late yesterday are as follows:

In my opinion his pursuit of Mrs Stiekema has been appalling. This was all about an employment case ten years ago where Mrs Stiekema won damages and costs. Once again Colin Craig has pursued someone to cause them harm, pain and suffering.

Let’s hope he doesn’t continue vexing this poor lady who wants nothing to do with him.

He should give up his lawfare and his bullying and accept that he is not the perfect man.

The full judgment is below.

CIV-2015-404-002882 Judgment against Colin Craig by Cam Slater on Scribd