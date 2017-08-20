Columbus wasn’t nice? Down with his statues too then

Unhinged leftists keep checking things off their immense wish list of unacceptable items that need to be eradicated from history. More and more Confederate monuments are coming down and with that success, they’re already demanding the removal of monuments dedicated to our slave-owning Founding Fathers. And now, Christopher Columbus is next on the chopping block.

According to Fox 32 news, a group of protesters descended on Traverse City, Michigan, this week to decry replicas of the Niña and Pinta which arrived to offer ride-along historical tours:

Protesters surrounded the ships and stood by on land as two Christopher Columbus replica ships sailed into Traverse City Wednesday night. Replicas of the Niña and Pinta arrived at Clinch Park to offer tours for what some consider a celebration of American history. However, some groups like the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians strongly disagree, leading to protests.

The tribes consider the boats, which were invited to recreate history by the Maritime Heritage Alliance, “the black ships of death.”

“We’re an inclusive people, we’re a welcoming people, and we just want the truth to be told and when you have these ships coming in and being celebrated in this way, that’s because it’s of a false history,” said tribe councilor Tom Shomin.

Protesting alongside them was Timothy Grey, who added, “That’s not right, those things should not be here, they are terrifying, they symbolize nothing but genocide, nothing more.”

However, Shomin insists that they aren’t really there to protest but to educate: “We look at it as educating people and getting a positive message out, we’re not here to really protest, we’re here to educate.”

Maritime Heritage member Woody Wright is glad to have the protesters there: “Columbus was not the best guy in the world, he did a lot of things that we’re not really proud of and so to have the Native Americans have an educational opportunity to give a second side of this we think it’s a real win-win.”