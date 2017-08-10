Comment of the Day

George of course:

When I’m witnessing the imploding of the party I detest the most, brought about by the person I detest even more, “I think to myself, what a wonderful world”. Politics can be a mundane beast at times when everything ticks along with the tedium of predictability but alas, thanks to two relatively young/middle aged women grabbing the headlines over the last couple of weeks my political life has been resuscitated. Both women are socialists, so it is a given that expectations of a positive experience emerging from our comrades would be an projection too far, and true to form, they haven’t let us down. One has resigned in disgrace, the other believes charisma is the Russian word for Prime Minister and tax is the Cuban word for vote. Let’s start with charisma. John Key had it in spades but his experience in the real world just managed to eclipsed Ardern’s spell in a fish and chip shop and a stint as a DJ.

But let’s be positive. Ardern will never have to pay a petrol tax as she is chauffeur driven around in a tax payer funded BMW nor will she ever have to pay water tax, for to do so, she would have to get her hands dirty down on the farm. So like all true socialists she expects the real workers to fund her lifestyle, but hey we are all in this together. Well Jacinda, we are not. You can’t create prosperity by taxing the backsides off middle NZs, you know, the ones who create the wealth at their own risk and investment. Any fool can deliver anything and everything when they forcefully gorge money out of other people’s pocket. Real leaders earn their money. Real leaders manage an international financial crisis successfully, they rebuild a destroyed city and they deliver an economy that is the envy of world, all without dipping into our pockets. Clearly you can’t, and that is precisely why you are out of your depth. Election night is not a Lotto draw, because if you win, that is all it will be for you, a pile of cash coming your way rung out of those who can least afford it.