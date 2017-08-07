Conservative and Alt-right voices cut off by Paypal, Patreon and others

PayPal, GoFundMe, Patreon and YouCaring which are crowd-funding and payment platforms have begun banning people and causes associated with conservative and “alt-right,” viewpoints. One person’s alt-right Nazi is another person’s traditional thinking Dad so in many cases, the people being cut off from the financial support of their fans are ordinary conservative activists like well known Canadian journalist and activist Lauren Southern who used to work for Rebel Media.

This year Lauren went independent because her personal fan base was strong enough to fund her. Fans of her work provided her with enough income to travel, film, and edit regular videos on the issues that are dear to her and her fan’s hearts. It was capitalism, free speech and the free market in action: a thing of beauty where a willing buyer of information meets a willing seller. Then all of a sudden without warning Patreon which is a business that allows people to set up regular payments to the person or cause of their choice cut her off, wiping out her income. She has been forced to create her own website patreonsucks.com in order to continue.

So as you may know recently Patreon has kicked me off their website, essentially eviscerating my income. The reason? Allegedly, I was “raising funds in order to take part in activities that are likely to cause loss of life.” Despite this being not even remotely true, Patreons trust and safety council said they “will not consider an appeal.” So here we are! Censored once again for my scary opinions and coverage. Big liberal silicon valley companies want me to become a friendly little vlogger that spouts all the right lines and collects my paycheck at the end of the month and a progressive pat on the back. I won’t let that happen. No matter how much they try to stop me, to shut me down and shut me up – they won’t. -patreonsucks.com

What happened to Lauren is part of a growing trend to silence conservative voices. On Youtube conservative accounts with millions of followers are having all their videos demonetised if they are not on topics that Youtube considers acceptable. We are not talking about violent videos or videos that incite violence. We are talking about common conservative topics. It has become so bad that Rebel Media fear they will be cut off from Youtube any day now so are fundraising to build their own video platform.

Youtube isn’t just taking away ad revenue from hugely popular Conservative channels. They are also terrorising Conservative channels by locking their accounts. This month they locked the account of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson with no explanation.

…The clinical psychologist who shot to fame in 2016 for opposition to Canada’s “C-16 bill” — critics called him “transphobic” for his refusal to use genderless pronouns — said Google is refusing to give him access to his YouTube account. The timing coincides with attempts to upload a new installment of his biblical lecture series, which has garnered over 1 million views. “Google is refusing to reinstate my account. Violation of terms of service. No explanation given,” he began a series of tweets. [email protected] @RubinReport @scrowder @SamHarrisOrg I’ve been locked out of YouTube & my personal account: violation of terms of service. I cannot post new YouTube videos, including last week’s Biblical lecture. No access. At least — for now — the videos are still up.” …The professor, who often speaks on the dangers of moral relativism, has a loyal following — particularly among young men — who cheer his calls to embrace personal responsibility, virtue and truth. -washingtontimes

An article that appears supportive of the financial attacks on people with the wrong opinions had this to say:

