“Courageous” doesn’t have the same meaning anymore

In the good old days when you referred to someone with courage you referred to someone who did something really really hard that put their health or safety or life at risk for the sake of someone other than themselves or someone who faced incredibly challenging personal odds but who didn’t give up and battled on ” courageously.”

Now the word courage is being used carelessly and being applied to things that have nothing to do with courage and everything to do with self-promotion or self-interest.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei has been repeatedly called brave and courageous for admitting that she broke the law and committed benefit fraud. Her admission was cynically used to promote a Green Party benefit policy and to get Media attention for it. Metiria did not make the admission because she was honest but because she was about to be exposed for her wrong doing. She did what any politician would do, she front-footed it to try to reduce its impact.

Another news story where the word courageous has been used carelessly and inaccurately is this one.

Using sex appeal to sell is hardly courageous. If the women who were naked were really old and saggy or really fat and unattractive it would certainly require a great deal of misplaced confidence and perhaps stupidity for them to strip off in order to help a business promote its products or services but courage? No, no courage would be required.

A travel company is defending a bizarre advertising campaign that’s been panned on social media for featuring models posing as naked flight attendants. The ad, by Kazakhstan company Chocotravel, features a number of nude women wearing nothing but neck scarfs and strategically placed hats, apparently to reinforce the company’s pledge to add nothing extra to the cost of airfares for customers. -nzherald