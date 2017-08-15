Cunning Anglicans

The Anglican Church have a cunning plan.

After having their hand forced by a bunch of jobsworths who want to force them to restore a clapped out and broken down cathedral of no architectural merit it seems they have got one over the busybodies:

The group that will decide the fate of Christ Church Cathedral will consider gifting the church to the people of New Zealand. The Anglican synod will meet next month to vote on what to do with the earthquake-damaged cathedral. Until now, it was considering two options: restoration or building a new church. On Monday, the Anglican Diocese announced there would be a third choice: handing it over to the Government to manage on behalf of the citizenry. “By gifting the cathedral building to the Government, it would be reinstated to its former glory and managed by them on behalf of all New Zealanders for use as a public space. I am not saying that will happen, but it is a possibility I think we need to put before the Synod,” Bishop Victoria Matthews said.

In other words, “we don’t want it, didn’t want it, and certainly didn’t want to rebuild it, but you bunch of wankers have now forced our hands, so here it is, take it…the wreck is all yours…now go away and fix it yourselves…we will get on with doing other things.”

Watch the howling ensue. They will insist the government pour even more millions into a stupid building as cost escalate…which they are already doing.

Diocese members will hear the three options at a series of area meetings this week ahead of the Synod vote. In a statement, the diocese said it “strongly encourages those involved or interested in the decision to review this information”. “In less than a month, the decision about the future of the [cathedral] will be made,” Matthews said. “To those who say it has taken far too long, the church agrees, but in fact we have had to spend time in the courts and have experienced other delays such as the Government’s offer of assistance. Those two factors together added months and even years to the Diocese’s ability to make our decision.” Financial support for restoration has grown in recent months. It includes the church’s insurance proceeds of nearly $42 million, a $10m pledge from the Christchurch City Council – supported by councillors but subject to consultation – a Great Christchurch Buildings Trust (GCBT) pledge of $13.7m, a $10m Crown cash contribution and a $15m government loan that would not have to be paid back if restoration was completed in reasonable time and stayed within budget. The Government states it would cost $104m to restore the cathedral, compared to $127.2m quoted by Anglican leaders. The Government estimates it would cost $80m to build a new cathedral, compared to the $43m estimated by the CPT.

Leave them to it.

A good cunning plan by the Anglicans.

