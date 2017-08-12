Curia polls on NZ’s attitude to Israel

If you just read social media and the main newspapers, or watch TV, you probably get the impression that you are one of the few people that support Israel in a general sense. Turns out, you’re far from alone.

Shalom Kiwi reports

four times as many kiwis support Israel as are opposed to the Jewish State. Fifty-five percent of almost 1,000 kiwis surveyed expressed their support for Israel, compared to only 13% against. Co-director of the Israel Institute, Dr David Cumin, says these results defy the media and political portrayal of Israel. The support for Israel is most encouraging at a time when Israel is demonised in the media and blamed, by some, for putting obstacles in the way of peace. It’s also important to know that there is support when Jews are once again under threat around the world and need to know that they have a safe haven in their ancestral homeland” – Dr David Cumin

And they should know that they are well supported by New Zealand, in spite of the ego trip of one Arab-loving National minister and the Prime Minister of New Zealand who protected him from the consequences.

Thank goodness Gerry Brownlee told Bill English to go stuff himself and has put the NZ-Israel relationship back on the right track.

– more survey results at Shalom Kiwi