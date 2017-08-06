Damien Grant on why National deserves to lose

I don’t want National to lose, but I do want their arrogance reined in, hard.

Damien Grant explains why he thinks National actually deserves to lose, much of which I agree with.

Few things are giving me more pleasure than the sense of panic that is building in the bowels of the National Party. The Nats face three years of squirming next to Winston Peters or the even more appalling prospect of having their well-attired bottoms turfed without ceremony from the ministerial cars they have become accustomed to. This brings me considerable happiness. I despise this government.

I despise the way they’ve treated their supporters. I despise the way they arrogantly let a rogue minister dictate foreign policy. I despise their corporate welfare and I despise their arrogance. In that regard I agree with Damien Grant.

To understand my contempt for this moribund morally bankrupt collection of hacks you need only look at the front page of Friday’s NZ Herald. “$2.6 billion on Auckland roads” screams the headline. This is on top of the bridges of Northland that failed to keep the far north in National’s column and the billions spent on corporate welfare since this government was elected. National’s people are touting government spending as a reason to vote for them. They seem to have abandoned, if they ever had any, the conservative political values upon which their party was founded but which, to be fair, no National government has ever delivered. This administration is no different from the first National Government, elected in 1949, that retained the social welfare state enacted by the First Labour government; thus beginning a sad pattern that continues to the present day. What, you may want to ask, has this government achieved in the nine years they have sat in office that Margaret Thatcher would have approved? Nothing, is the answer.

Dead right. They have slowly but surely marched left, and sprinkled around the welfare as they did it.

They inherited what David Seymour dismissively called Scandinavian Socialism under Helen Clark and have not tinkered with anything more than the outline of a few fjords. They flogged off some shares in a few energy companies but lacked the courage of Richard Prebble to actually sell them in total. They assisted the labour market a little with the ninety-day law but that was only because Rodney Hide bullied them into it. The expansion of the welfare state under Clark and Michael Cullen remains and we have ticked up a cool fifty billion dollars in new sovereign debt to keep us warm at night. I doubt anyone in the National caucus outside Paul Goldsmith has even read a political book, much less written one, and probably assume Hayek is a Mexican actress. They are, to be fair, more competent custodians of the welfare state than Andrew Little and the parade of the walking dead that preceded him but is that what they entered politics for? The best thing that can happen for the cause of conservativism in this country is that this government is crushed in September, destroyed beyond repair with the leadership collectively sent back to their farms and their legal certificates dusted off. Perhaps then National MPs can be sent off to the corner and have a little think; what are they in politics for? Do they still believe in small government, individual responsibility and the defence of personal property or will they continue to be a party that aspires to be in government for the frisson of excitement that they get by being in front of the cameras.

I don’t think any current National MP, save a couple, can actually remember what National used to stand for.

I’m looking forward to September and to what I hope will be the glorious and brief reign of Ms Ardern and her multi-coloured coat of miscreants, malingerers and malcontents. Perhaps after the purge we will get a National Party with some core political beliefs that can articulate conservative values and not merely seek to return to the comfort of office. Like my long-suffering wife, I expect to be disappointed.



Many back-benchers are now of the belief that they would be better off losing. Mainly that is self-serving, in that they see the clean out as a way to get themselves closer to bigger and better troughs. But it is a deluded belief, like Damien’s, that Labour and its rag tag bunch of losers will be a one term wonder.

I doubt Damien Grant can even recall the last time there was a one term government in NZ. It was 1975, when Muldoon destroyed Labour after one term, and the death of their charismatic leader. That was 42 years ago, and under first past the post. People always forget the power of incumbency.

Bill English thought in 2002 that he would win because Clark couldn’t survive more than one term. He seems to have conveniently forgotten those dark days. Labour of course survived not one but three terms.

So, idiots who think that a Labour led government will be a one termer are dreamin’.

-NBR