This is dangerous and abusive and it is inside Australia’s education system

In America Trump has upheld the existing ban on Transgender people being in the military which given their propensity to commit suicide because of mental issues is a sensible decision. In the state of Victoria in Australia dangerous and abusive new transgender policy guidelines have been introduced that will no doubt raise the number of suicides in Victoria in the future to an all time high.

Nearly 300 schools in Victoria, Australia, have signed on to new transgender policy guidelines which would allow schools to facilitate the gender transition of students as young as six years of age without so much as parental consent.

Within the Guide Supporting Student Affirm Transition (GSSAF), school officials are told that it’s “possible to consider a student a mature minor and able to make decisions without parental consent.” Under a section which emphasizes the need for the transition to be a “student led process,” the guidelines state (emphasis added): The person who understands most about their gender transition or affirmation is the student themselves. It is crucial to the success of this process that they are included in every decision made and every action taken. Consideration should be given to the age and maturity of the student and whether it would be appropriate to involve the students’ parent(s) or guardian(s) in each decision. Assess the support given by a student’s family members or carers, and think through the needs of any siblings, especially those attending the same school. If a student does not have family or carer support for the process, a decision to proceed should be made based on the school’s duty of care for the student’s wellbeing and their level of maturity to make decisions about their needs. It may be possible to consider a student a mature minor and able to make decisions without parental consent.

The document does not give any specificity regarding age when suggesting such a transition process could be undertaken without parental notification or consent. Approximately 95 of the schools signed on to the new guidelines are primary schools, housing some students as young as six years old. The GSSAF also explains which areas of a transitioning student’s life should be affected within the school; documentation, uniforms, bathrooms, pronouns, sports teams and out-of-school events are all listed as areas for schools to meddle in: …officials in Victoria have even implemented their leftist gender ideology on pre-schoolers: “Victoria is rolling out a training program for pre-school teachers aimed at rooting out sexist behavior in kids as young as four,” notes Heat Street. “The multi-million-dollar project aims to equip teachers with ‘anti-bias approaches’ to stop kids who ‘enact sexist values, beliefs and attitudes’ in class, alongside making sure they can read and count.” -dailywire

This policy is serious child abuse that will have terrible repercussions years down the track. Not only does it totally undermine and take away parents rights it gives teachers the power to mess with both young children’s minds and their bodies. It is sick and it is criminal and I guarantee that there will be court cases decades later where men and women who had their bodies subjected to hormones and mutilation because of the interference of teachers will plead their case. Injecting young bodies with hormones is a dangerous undertaking and we still do not know what the long term effects will be on people’s health. Here in New Zealand our medical professionals are subjecting confused young people to hormones and for Zahra one misdiagnoses came at a terrible cost.

Zahra Cooper was born a girl. Then she became a boy. And now she’s a girl again…

Some people call it “transgender regret”. When you change from one gender to another and then feel, somehow, you’ve made a mistake. Others call it “detransitioning” or a “reversal”. Zahra Cooper calls it, simply “going back”. “It sounds weird so I don’t usually say it. It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing to go back.” …Talking doesn’t come easy for Zahra, 21, particularly when it’s about the events of the past year – her transition, her suicide attempts, her eventual Asperger’s syndrome diagnosis.

“If I’m asked, I just say my voice sounds deep, because it is,” she says. “It’s not a thing to say to someone I used to be a boy and now I’m a girl … again.”

…In December 2015, Zahra began taking testosterone…she expected to feel elated. But the euphoria many trans people describe at that point never really set in. “I started getting really angry from the testosterone, which is a side effect,” she says. “But then I started getting depressed. I was like, why am I depressed? I should be happy.” As the physical changes began, Zahra grew more and more anxious. She fought with family, often storming out of the house. “I was getting a deeper voice, facial hair and many other changes but I just wasn’t happy with them,” she says. “I didn’t feel like myself.” Then eight months in, things hit crisis point. Zahra tried to kill herself. Twice. -nzherald