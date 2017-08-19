David Parkers threatens farmers with higher water taxes

Kiwiblog reports

Meet your future Labour Government. When you criticize them, they threaten to double the tax on you. That is Labour MP David Parker being quoted. This is what Labour means when it says it will consult with stakeholders on what the tax will be

Parker is a nasty piece of work who normally hides behind parliamentary privilege to spew poisonous lies. If there were any farmers left that were going to vote for Labour after the water tax announcement, he’s making sure those are pretty much turned off as well.

The Nasty Party have found one person that can smile and fool an electorate. Behind that smile, all the negative, back stabbing, vindictive bullies remain.

– Kiwiblog