What does David Seymour propose then, hugs and cuddles?

Every day that goes by I get even more proof that David Seymour, intelligent though he is, seems to actually be a “special” project in politics.

He’s come out attacking the government’s policy on youth offenders.

Act leader David Seymour has launched an attack on National over its law and order policy and over a claim by National campaign chairman Steven Joyce that Seymour might be trailing in his Epsom seat. He has compared National to criminals. Seymour and Joyce are regular sparring partners in Parliament but it is usually friendly banter. The tone of Seymour’s attack on the law and order policy – to send the worst youth offenders to an Army-run boot camp – is more like that of New Zealand First or another Opposition party. “National are the worst re-offenders in youth crime”, the headline of his press statement said. He correctly pointed out that the boot camp policy was previously announced by John Key – in 2008 when he was in Opposition – and said it had failed because National did not want to commit to addressing youth crime beyond slogans. “If National can’t even break their own cycle of behaviour, how can they hope to break the cycle of failed families and youth offenders who cause so much damage to New Zealand society?”

No cup of tea for you David. If you are going to object to something, complain about it, then have the decency to propose an alternative.

Seymour continues to act like a petulant school boy seeking relevance…which he is of course.

If he carries on like this and Bill English continues to do dopey things he will actually be irrelevant.

-NZ Herald