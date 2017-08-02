Decile is Dead. Long live the Risk Index

With all the drama over at the Labour party’s place, National’s announcement that it’s scrapping the school decile system has little attention. What worries me is that principals like it.

A replacement of the decile rating system for schools has been a long time coming, the Secondary Principals’ Association says. Education Minister Nikki Kaye said the system would be replaced with a confidential funding system. Schools will be rated by a ‘risk index’, which estimates the number of their students at risk of underachievement. Secondary Principals Association’s president and Pakuranga College principal Mike Williams said the decile system was incredibly clumsy and any replacement would be an improvement.

Nobody said it was perfect, but the “confidential” funding system is run by a number of pretty invasive parameters. Parameters that can be changed from year to year.

While details of the new system are yet to be revealed, Mr Williams said it would be student-based and would not be linked to labels. “We’ve seen some of the initial work around how poor the decile system was for actually targeting students who are at risk. “We’re far more sophisticated now with data analysis, and we can target that money much better.” The new model would distribute money to schools differently,” he said. “Some school will get more money than they were getting, some schools will get less through this model. “But the backstop has been, if your school is getting less in this new distribution model, then you’ll be grandfathered through with the money you were getting.”

So, schools that are getting too much money won’t have to give it back, while schools that have been short changed get a top-up. You can see why the Principals Association is in favour of this.

The factors that will make up the index will be finalised in the next stage of work. Factors that are likely to be included are: Proportion of time the child has been supported by benefits since birth

Child has a Child, Youth and Family notification

Mother’s age at child’s birth

Father’s offending and sentence history

Ethnicity

Youth Justice referral

Mother’s and father’s average earned income over previous 5 years

School transience.

Apparently the mother’s offending and sentence history isn’t a factor.

And I assume the “proportion of time the child has been supported by benefits” will exclude Working for Families.

Oh, what am I even saying… this is the National party and leftie Nikki Kaye we’re talking about. Of course everyone on Working for Families will be counted as a factor.

– RNZ