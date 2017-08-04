Despicable: Metiria Turei will not resign, and James Shaw is fully behind her

Metiria Turei has announced she will not resign as an MP. She will however not seek a ministerial position in the next Labour/Green government.

This is getting beyond absurd now.

Anyone else… ANYONE else, in the same situation would have been fired, resigned and at least charged.

I suspect she won’t get away with it over the longer term, and MSD, the police and National are trying to push this to the other side of 23 September to remove all appearance of interfering in an election.

Had this been an MP in any other party, the Greens would have insisted on a formal government inquiry into welfare fraud by now. To be consistent, they should still do it. “How could I possibly have gotten away with it, had I not told everyone? (I am so honourable, you see)”.