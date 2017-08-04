Dirty media by a RNZ Producer

Guest post

This is how those in the media play dirty politics.

Send a tweet to a minister asking for an interview knowing full well it will be picked up by the opposition and their twitter trolls.

This particular tweet lead on to complaints from twitter trolls of Ministers blocking them on twitter.

Pip Keane joined in by showing off that Judith Collins had blocked her.

Who is Pip Keane?

She doesn’t have any trouble using her personal account for business and personal use.

I would block her too!

Politicians blocking media producers is very much like Trump banning journalists from the White House. Nobody is served when communication breaks down, but when there is no net benefit to the politician, you might as well ignore them.