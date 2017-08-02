Discrimination stories that you will never read on the NZ Human Rights website

Today you will read a couple of anecdotal stories of discrimination that you will never read on the New Zealand Human Rights website or see as part of their anti-racism campaign. This is because they believe that there is such a thing as positive discrimination or “affirmative action.” Of course, one person’s positive discrimination (because it favours them) is another person’s negative discrimination (because it handicaps them.)

The New Zealand Human Rights Facebook page used an image of a pie to explain that equal rights for others do not mean fewer rights for you yet when students apply to get into an academic course there are only so many places so the pie analogy is valid. If a person of a race or gender that gets preferential treatment is given a slice of pie despite them having much lower grades than you, then there is less of the pie available and you may miss out. This is not equal rights and it is discrimination.

Gender discrimination

My hard working grandson who has a great personality and grew up in the country wanted to be a vet. A number of years ago when he applied there were approximately 400 students in the entry class but there were only approximately 120 places available. The ratio of applicants was around 250 girls to 150 boys. He missed out even though he had very high grades. A girl with significantly lower grades got in. The vet course that year had around 20 boys and 100 girls. -Whaleoil tip line

Story two:

Racial discrimination

When I did my undergraduate property degree, a classmate was an NZ-born Indian guy. His life-long dream had been to become a doctor, but he was tipped out of entry to Medical School so quota students who hadn’t achieved the required standard could be admitted instead. At his selection interview he was told that although he’d achieved one of the highest Bursary results in the country the previous year, “We know you would make an excellent doctor, but we already have too many Indian doctors, so your place will be given to a [part-] Maori or Pasifika student under the quota admission scheme.”

Both stories above are anecdotal so I cannot confirm how accurate they are. In the interests of balance, I have included one person’s response to story two which I found on Facebook.

I’m sorry but I don’t understand why your class mate told you that. “we already have too many Indian doctors, so your place will be given to a [part-] Maori or Pasifika student under the quota admission scheme.” there are separate places in medicine for MAPAS and the general cohort, separate ‘seats’. the selection process is separate, this means there is absolutely no way that his ‘spot’ was given to someone in MAPAS. When MAPAS was created, spots where added into med, no seats where taken away from the general cohort. MAPAS was never created to take away from other very much deserving individuals

If the above comment is correct then the “positive discrimination”/”affirmative action” still gives preferential treatment to an applicant of Maori or Pasifika descent as they can get in either on their merits competing equally with everyone else or they can apply for access to MAPAS places which non-Maori and non-Pasifika students do not have access to. If we use the analogy of the pie there is one pie to be shared by everybody and another pie that is to be shared only by Maori and Pasifika students.

While the commenter above genuinely believes that “MAPAS was not created to take away from other much deserving individuals” the fact remains that there are a finite number of places available and no matter how you bake or cut the pie/s there is race based discrimination.

So what is MAPAS?

MAPAS is a supportive environment that provides admission, academic and pastoral support for Māori and Pacific students who are studying foundation and undergraduate programmes within the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. Our goal is to support the transitioning and retention of MAPAS students through their cultural and educational journey to successfully complete and graduate. You are eligible for MAPAS if you: Have verified indigenous New Zealand Māori or Pacific whakapapa/ancestry, and

Are a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand, and

Have applied for entry into a FMHS programme. …MAPAS Academic Support includes: Tracking of academic progress.

MAPAS group tutorials for specific courses.

MAPAS study space and computers.

Study workshops and wānanga (in conjunction with Student Learning Services).

MAPAS Pastoral Support includes:

Access to a MAPAS Student Advisor for each programme, who is available to help students with any pastoral issues such as accommodation, financial, personal, family or work.

Assistance to access key support services such as Student Health and Counselling, Student Learning Services, Spiritual and Religious Support, Tuākana Network, and Student Disability Services.

Cultural development and support through workshops and wānanga.

Peer support through regular cohort meetings.

MAPAS Wānanga held prior to Semester One. Scholarships for MAPAS students Search through our collection of scholarships and start applying! -fmhs.auckland.ac.nz

New Zealand is not the only country to discriminate. The Malaysian government also has a policy of “affirmative action” or “positive discrimination “which in their case favours the indigenous Malays and other Bumiputeras.

…I understand that affirmative action seeks to uplift disadvantaged communities by helping them climb up the socio-economic ladder. It is predicated on promoting equality and equity. While it has positive intentions, there is a danger that it creates a reverse racism towards so-called privileged communities. In Malaysia, affirmative action has been used to deny able members of the ethnic Chinese and Indian communities in terms of access to jobs and universities. In NZ however, I don’t think that affirmative action at this point creates a reverse racism against whites and Asians. Special Maori and Pacific scholarships and quotas in my view address the wrongs of colonization and history. Not all affirmative is bad. Just my perspective. -AUEA FB page