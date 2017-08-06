Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

What would you do, if you could Let’s do it?
0

Does the Herald suck?

by Cameron Slater on August 6, 2017 at 4:00pm

The New Zealand Herald simply don’t care anymore.   They make stuff up.

Here’s Hilary Barry making a statement. 

Discus.  Especially if you still have a subscription.

 

– Twitter

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
9%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu