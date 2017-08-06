Does the Herald suck?

The New Zealand Herald simply don’t care anymore. They make stuff up.
Here’s Hilary Barry making a statement.
More fake news from @nzherald #dicks pic.twitter.com/r4DYToNvpU
— Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) August 5, 2017
Discus. Especially if you still have a subscription.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.